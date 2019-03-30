Jerold A. Grosbeier
July 17, 1937- March 21, 2019
"A limb has fallen from our family tree"
It is with great sadness that the family of Jerold A. Grosbeier (Jerry) announces his passing due to health related problems on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the age of 81.
Jerry is survived by his Daughters Linda (Patrick), Kathy (Troy), and son Tony (Shawna), 9 grandchildren, 12 great- grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Jerry will also be fondly remembered by his brother Don (Bernadette) Grosbeier. Jerry is predeceased by his wife Ruth, mother Lorraine, and grandson Christopher.
A viewing will be held on April 2nd 2019 from 10am-12pm at Donahue Funeral Home 123 School Street, Lodi, Ca 95240. At 1pm the burial will follow, and is located at Lodi Memorial Cemetery 5750 East Pine Street, Lodi, Ca 95240.
