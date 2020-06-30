Jerry Arnold
1947 - 2020
Jerry Dale Arnold
September 15,1947 - April 24,2020
Jerry Arnold, 72, of Bonners Ferry Idaho passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020. He was born of the late Howard and Wilma Arnold in Turlock California. He was the second of four boys raised on an almond farm in the central valley of California. He graduated from Atwater High School in 1965. Jerry held various jobs after High School, working on the farm in the summer and at Badger Pass Ski Resort in the winter. Jerry married Lynne Harry and settled in Bonners Ferry, Idaho. There, they built a home for themselves and raised their two children, Jonathon Arnold and Stephanie Arnold.
Jerry was proceeded in death by his parents, Howard and Wilma Arnold, and older brother, Glenn Arnold. He is survived by his wife Lynne Arnold, son John and daughter Stephanie (Adam) and brothers Larry Arnold and Bill Arnold.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
