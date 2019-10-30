Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fierro Family Funeral Home - Dos Palos 1702 Golden Gate Ave. Dos Palos , CA 93620 (209)-364-5060 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM Del Hale Hall Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry Glen Cole

03/01/1955 - 10/22/2019

On October, 22, 2019, Jerry Glen Cole, passed away at the age of 64 at his home with his loving family. Jerry was born on March 1, 1955, in Merced, CA, to Glen and Ruby Cole. Jerry a loving husband and father spent his life living in Dos Palos. Jerry married the love of his life, Cynthia (Herrera) Cole, in Reno, NV, and they spent 40 years together raising their family.

Jerry had a passion for his family, friends, fishing and country music. He was a member of several bands and could be found playing his guitar and singing, but especially at the Dos Palos Cotton Festival, The Dos Palos Car Show, Eagle Field Drag Races, Los Banos Merced County Fair, and the Firebaugh Cantaloupe Festival. Jerry loved people; he greeted you with a hug, handshake, and his infamous smile. Jerry did not know a stranger: to know him was to be loved by him.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Ruby, his daughter, Julia, and brother, Kenny. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia, daughter, Crystal, son, Chance, all of Dos Palos, CA and son, Jerry Hewlett of Le Grand, CA. Jerry will be missed by his brothers, Danny Cole (Volta, CA), Darrel Cole (Chowchilla, CA), Jimmy Cole (Dublin, TX), and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends whom he considered family.

Please join the family for a celebration of Jerry's life on Friday, November 1st, 2019, from 12 – 3:00 p.m. at Del Hale Hall.

