Jerry F. PaisleyMay 7, 1941 - June 11, 2020Jerry F. Paisley , age 79, died on June 11th, 2020, in Pleasington, California.Jerry is survived by his wife Doris of 23 loving years, his son Aurther, his three step children Harley, Susan and Adam. Jerry also had 12 grand children and several great grandchildren.Jerry was born on the May 7th, 1941, to parents Mary and James. He graduated from Merced College California with several degree's. He joined the United States Air Force in 1960 Where he travled the world for 20 years. After retiring from the USAF, he settled back in Merced California working several job's before taking a full time position with Ragu Industries. He would work another 19 years before retiring yet again. While working full time for Ragu, he and his wife created and built a wonderful retail nursery buisness that they ran sucsessfully for 15 years together.Jerry was a great family man and a loving father and husband with a unique sense of humor. He was a caring, active man who was deeply involved in helping others. He enjoyed working with his wife building on thier nursery and properties. He never took anything for granted. Everyday, he would sit and talk about how lucky he was. Jerry enjoyed a good movie, family bar-b-ques, tinkering on his Model A and just sitting back on his porch. His family and friends will always remember him as the most loving and giving person. One thing is for sure, if ever you needed him, you could guarantee he was just a few steps behind you. As I know he will still be.