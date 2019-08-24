On August 6th, at his home surrounded by family, Jerry peacefully crossed over to be with the love of his life; His wife Pauline. Jerry was born in Turlock, Ca.
He lived the first two years of his life in Hilmar. In 1929 his family moved to Livingston, Ca, where he lived the rest of his life. Jerry attended school in Livingston. After high school, he joined the Navy. He served aboard a mine sweeper; USS Scout, during WWII. After returning from the war, he married his high school sweetheart, Pauline Plaster. Jerry was a farmer. He raised grapes for wine, and raisins. He enjoyed camping, trout fishing at Kennedy Meadows, and bowling. Jerry was one of the strongest people we know. A hard worker, true gentleman, family man, and set a perfect example to all of what a loving marriage and father should be.
He was the glue and cornerstone of our family. We all hold close to our hearts so many memories over the years. We are all fortunate that he was with us for 92 years. It still does not seem long enough. He will be missed every day.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; Maynard & Elsie Pierce, his wife; Pauline Pierce, and his sister; Clarice Busch.
He is survived by his three daughters, Linda Rogers, Londa Groover, Betty (Gene) Ghigga, and his sister; Patricia Bremicker, 10 grandchildren, many great/great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11:00 am followed by a Celebration of Life Service with military honors at 12:00 noon at Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home in Atwater.
