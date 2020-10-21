1/2
Jerry Red
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Lee Red
August 15, 1937- October 15, 2020
Beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend passed away at the age of 83 on October 15, 2020 in Merced, CA. Jerry was born August 15, 1937 in Bentonville, Arkansas. He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl Augusta Red and Marjorie Townzen Mathis, as well as his sister, Veleria Leonardo, older brother, C.A. Red and his younger brother, Larry Mathis. He is survived by his former wife, Esther Red of Merced, CA., his brother Rick (Sheryl) Red of Folsom, CA., two daughters Tammy (Tim) Arnold of Sutter, CA., Belinda (Jeff) Rodgers of Fish Camp, CA., his two sons Jerry Jr. "Chip" (Terry) Red of Merced, CA., Chris (Sandra) Red of Merced, CA., several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Jerry will have a private celebration of life on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Merced, CA. Jerry moved to Chowchilla, CA in 1939 where he attended school until beginning his first job milking cows at just 15 years old. When he was 18, Jerry joined the US Navy serving aboard the USS Lexington. After completing his 4-year commission, Jerry returned to work on the dairy and enjoyed living on the ranch. In 1960 Jerry married, Esther Pedigo, in Crowley, LA. In 1965, his brother-in-law, Paul Leonardo, got Jerry a job with PG&E which lasted 30 years before retiring in 1995. Following his retirement, Jerry met his life-companion, Thelma Floth, of Merced, CA. They loved traveling together around the United States, visiting garage & estate sales and collecting red glass along with other antiques. One thing Jerry enjoyed greatly was his gardening in which he was a master gardener, just like his father Carl. He was so proud of his garden which had not a single weed, ever! Still, the greatest love of his life was his home and family!
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved