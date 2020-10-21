Jerry Lee RedAugust 15, 1937- October 15, 2020Beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend passed away at the age of 83 on October 15, 2020 in Merced, CA. Jerry was born August 15, 1937 in Bentonville, Arkansas. He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl Augusta Red and Marjorie Townzen Mathis, as well as his sister, Veleria Leonardo, older brother, C.A. Red and his younger brother, Larry Mathis. He is survived by his former wife, Esther Red of Merced, CA., his brother Rick (Sheryl) Red of Folsom, CA., two daughters Tammy (Tim) Arnold of Sutter, CA., Belinda (Jeff) Rodgers of Fish Camp, CA., his two sons Jerry Jr. "Chip" (Terry) Red of Merced, CA., Chris (Sandra) Red of Merced, CA., several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Jerry will have a private celebration of life on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Merced, CA. Jerry moved to Chowchilla, CA in 1939 where he attended school until beginning his first job milking cows at just 15 years old. When he was 18, Jerry joined the US Navy serving aboard the USS Lexington. After completing his 4-year commission, Jerry returned to work on the dairy and enjoyed living on the ranch. In 1960 Jerry married, Esther Pedigo, in Crowley, LA. In 1965, his brother-in-law, Paul Leonardo, got Jerry a job with PG&E which lasted 30 years before retiring in 1995. Following his retirement, Jerry met his life-companion, Thelma Floth, of Merced, CA. They loved traveling together around the United States, visiting garage & estate sales and collecting red glass along with other antiques. One thing Jerry enjoyed greatly was his gardening in which he was a master gardener, just like his father Carl. He was so proud of his garden which had not a single weed, ever! Still, the greatest love of his life was his home and family!