Jesse AlarconJanuary 28, 1941 - June 29, 2020Jesse (Jess) Alarcon, 79, died June 29, 2020, in San Francisco, CA after experiencing a short illness during the month of June. His funeral services will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Dos Palos, CA on July 7, 2020 at 9:30am.He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ernestine Alarcon; daughters: Elaine Garcia, Annette Butler (Married to Robert), and Gloria Alarcon; brothers: Bobby Rascon and David Rascon; grandchildren: Cruz Garcia, Chris Garcia (Deceased), Brian Butler, Brice Butler (Deceased), Brett Butler-Camp, David Jr. Azevedo, Jessy Ochoa, and nine great-grandchildren; and countless nieces and nephews.Jess was born on January 28, 1941, to Jesus and Sally Alarcon in Fresno, CA. He was a resident of Dos Palos, CA where he was raised and lived his 79-year life span. Jess attended grade school and high school in Dos Palos and even dedicated his time and service to his community as a Reserve Officer. Jesse was no stranger to working. Throughout the years, he built an impressive resume not only working as Reserve Police officer but owning Jess' Exon in Dos Palos, working as a Rice miller for Koda Farms (15 years), and an electrician for Tri-Valley Growers/Oberti Olives for 30 years before retiring in 2004. Handyman should have been his middle name as he was a jack of all trades—he could practically fix anything. Typically, when he had some spare time, you could catch him working on transmissions in his garage or helping others with their mechanical needs. As a separate project, he even built a truck from the ground up with his grandson, Brian, just for fun. He had a love for traveling, with his wife Ernestine, across the country competing in sled pulling with their beloved pull truck, "Rough Rider." Over the years, they were able to win 1st place titles at notorious locations including, The Oakland Colosseum and Cow Palace, and even extended their victories to locations in Nevada, Arizona, and Washington. As a past time hobby, Jess made a point to get out and swing away on the golf course where he sometimes competed in classic golf course tournaments with friends and family. Jess was also an avid reader and thoroughly enjoyed spending time before bed reading old western novels. Unfortunately, that hobby was not passed on to other generations in his family. One thing the family will always be grateful for is the memories made during their annual Christmas tradition, making delicious tamales. If there is one thing he can count on, this tradition will be passed on for generations to come in his honor.