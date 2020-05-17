Jesse Garcia
1945 - 2020
Jesse J. Garcia
Jul 27, 1945 - May 11, 2020
Jesse Garcia was born on July 27, 1945 in Merced, California. He lived in Livingston, California until he graduated from Livingston High School. He then joined the US Navy during the Vietnam War, where he was trained as a jet mechanic. He was very proud of his service. He used to like to say that you had to make sure that you fixed them right because they made you fly in the plane you worked on.
Jesse moved around California for awhile after he returned from Vietnam, finally settling down in Merced. That is where he met and married his wife, Christina. Jesse was a maintenance man for many years, first at the Del Mar apartments and after at the Covington Creek apartments, where he met some of his best friends. He loved it so much he did not retire until he was 70 years old. He was extremely upset about that because he knew he could have kept on going forever in that job.
Jesse was an avid fisherman and some of his happiest times were spent fishing with his nephew Joshua, his best friend Jeff, and his grandson Anthony Jr. He was quite the Nascar fan and could not get over the retirement of Jeff Gordon, his favorite driver of all time. Jesse was a family man and could always be found providing the music out of his extensive music library at any family gathering. He just didn't think anyone could have a good time without music. He was a fantastic grandpa and was extremely proud of his ability to handle all of his grandkids at one time. He would line them all up, feed them, change their diapers, and bundle them up in his wagon and haul them to the park to play. He loved every minute of it.
Jesse is preceded in death by his identical twin brother, Joe, his grandson Anthony Giron, Jr., and his grandson Davian Wynne. Jesse is survived by his wife of 27 years, Christina, also by her two children Anthony and Jennifer Giron. He was a great stepfather and could never deny them anything. He considered them his children and let everyone know it. He is also survived by his grandaughter Angelina Giron (Ina), Dazee Wynne (Dazee Doo), grandson Tony Aaron (Peanut) and grandaughter Trenatie Giron. Nicknames courtesy of Grandpa Jesse. He loved his grandchildren deeply and was extremely proud of all of them.
Due to coronavirus restrictions, there will be no services at this time. We will have a Celebration of Life when the restrictions are lifted. Jess will be laid to rest on Monday, May 18, 2020 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Merced Sun Star on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Whitton Family Funeral Service
740 W. 19th St.
Merced, CA 95340
209-384-1119
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 16, 2020
Joshua Gamble
May 16, 2020
He was one of the greatest people Ive ever had the privilege of knowing and more so blessed to have him as a grandpa. Ill forever carry you with me in my heart and I know you and Jr will be my guardian angels until we meet again one day. I love you forever and always.
Angelina Giron
Family
May 15, 2020
Jess was one of the hardest working men I know. He was also the sweetest person I know who had a huge heart. You couldn't help but love him. I had so much love for him even though I was M.I.A alot I still loved him. Going to miss him so much still.
Michelle Adams
Friend
May 15, 2020
Every memory I have growing up, all the milestones and heart aches you were always there for me! You were a grumpy ole man lol but your heart was bigger than anyone's. You were the best grandpa anyone could ever ask for and everyone knew you would do anything for them!!! We love you and miss you!!
Jennifer Giron
Daughter
May 15, 2020
Jeff Sancibrian
