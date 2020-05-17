Jesse J. GarciaJul 27, 1945 - May 11, 2020Jesse Garcia was born on July 27, 1945 in Merced, California. He lived in Livingston, California until he graduated from Livingston High School. He then joined the US Navy during the Vietnam War, where he was trained as a jet mechanic. He was very proud of his service. He used to like to say that you had to make sure that you fixed them right because they made you fly in the plane you worked on.Jesse moved around California for awhile after he returned from Vietnam, finally settling down in Merced. That is where he met and married his wife, Christina. Jesse was a maintenance man for many years, first at the Del Mar apartments and after at the Covington Creek apartments, where he met some of his best friends. He loved it so much he did not retire until he was 70 years old. He was extremely upset about that because he knew he could have kept on going forever in that job.Jesse was an avid fisherman and some of his happiest times were spent fishing with his nephew Joshua, his best friend Jeff, and his grandson Anthony Jr. He was quite the Nascar fan and could not get over the retirement of Jeff Gordon, his favorite driver of all time. Jesse was a family man and could always be found providing the music out of his extensive music library at any family gathering. He just didn't think anyone could have a good time without music. He was a fantastic grandpa and was extremely proud of his ability to handle all of his grandkids at one time. He would line them all up, feed them, change their diapers, and bundle them up in his wagon and haul them to the park to play. He loved every minute of it.Jesse is preceded in death by his identical twin brother, Joe, his grandson Anthony Giron, Jr., and his grandson Davian Wynne. Jesse is survived by his wife of 27 years, Christina, also by her two children Anthony and Jennifer Giron. He was a great stepfather and could never deny them anything. He considered them his children and let everyone know it. He is also survived by his grandaughter Angelina Giron (Ina), Dazee Wynne (Dazee Doo), grandson Tony Aaron (Peanut) and grandaughter Trenatie Giron. Nicknames courtesy of Grandpa Jesse. He loved his grandchildren deeply and was extremely proud of all of them.Due to coronavirus restrictions, there will be no services at this time. We will have a Celebration of Life when the restrictions are lifted. Jess will be laid to rest on Monday, May 18, 2020 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery.