Jesse Henry Lopez
Dec 1, 1948 - Apr 18, 2020
Jesse "Henry" Lopez passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Merced, CA following a courageous battle with cancer.
Henry voluntarily enlisted in the Army in 1969 at the age of 19 years old and served on tour in the Vietnam war. He is a decorated war veteran having earned The National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Service Star, and a Combat infantryman Badge.
After serving his country proudly, Henry went on to graduate from Stanislaus State University with a Bachelor's degree in Liberal Arts and lived out the remainder of his years as a resident of Merced, California.
Henry was direct and passionate with all that he did. He was an avid motorcyclist for over 40 years and rode until his health prevented him from doing so.
He was preceded in death by his parents Gustavo and Herminia Lopez; and sister Aurora Barboza. He is survived by his sister, Sally (Jess) Cordero of Merced, CA and brother Fernando Lopez (Rosemary) of San Jose, CA.
Funeral Services and burial will be postponed until a later date.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 30, 2020