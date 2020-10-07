Jesse VasquezOct 2, 1944 - Oct 2, 2020Jesse Vasquez was born on October 2, 1944 in Adrian, Michigan to Enrique Vasquez and Teresa Guzman. Jesse moved to San Antonio, Texas and lived there for a short period of time. In the early 1970's, Jesse moved to Le Grand, CA where he married Julia Flores.Jesse was a jack of all trades. He loved to work on cars, but he also did a lot of construction and carpentry. Jesse loved working with wood. He also loved to go fishing with his family and friends, enjoyed the outdoors, and going camping. Jesse played the guitar and loved to sing with his wife, Julia. She played the piano and he played the guitar. Together they loved the Lord and ministered in music for their church.After a long bout with liver disease, Jesse passed away on October 2, 2020. Jesse is preceded in death by his wife, Julia Vasquez, and is survived by his children and grandchildren, whom he loved greatly.Visitation will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 12:30-1:30 PM at the Le Grand Apostolic Church, followed by Graveside Service at2:00 PM at Plainsburg Cemetery.