Jessica Trevino Humphries
Sep. 7, 1978 - July 16, 2019
Jessica Suzann Trevino-Humphries passed away July 16, 2019, at the age of 40.
Jessica was born on September 7, 1978 in Chowchilla, CA, to Pamela Scoggins and Calvin White. She attended Merced Adult School and Merced Community College. She married Randy Humphries in 2011.
Jessica worked for the State of California Water Resources. She enjoyed spending time with her family and children, and participating in karate. She was an angel to her family and love ones, and will be missed. She loved the Lord and family.
Jessica is survived by her husband, Randy Humphries; parents, Pamela Scoggins and Calvin White; daughters, Samantha Trevino, Pamela Trevino Harvey (Micah), and Isabel Trevino; sons, Benjamin Trevino and Joshua Trevino (Cora); brother, Samuel White. She is also survived by two grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by grandmother, Glenda Sue Black, Uncle Dub Lybarger, and great grand parents Gertrude and Samuel Lybarger. A service will be held in her remembrance at 11 AM Tuesday the 23rd of July at Stratford Evans Hall in Merced, California.
Published in Merced Sun Star on July 20, 2019