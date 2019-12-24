Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jesus J. Meraz

August 11, 1940- December 09,2019

Jesse was born August 11, 1940 in Chihuahua Mexico and became a naturalized citizen as a boy in Texas. Jesse was a Truck Driver for over 21 years and later changed careers working and retiring from Merced Screw Products. Jesse had an infectious smile and left a footprint in all lives he touched. Jesse loved big hugs and left his scent lingering after one of he great big hugs. Jesse is proceeded in death by his parents Jose and Maria Meraz and brother Tony Meraz. Survived by siblings Lupe (Manuel) Flores, Nena (Eppie) Rivas, Nick, Raplh (Aurora), Joe (Judy), Rosemary (Karen) Meraz and Irma (Coykie) Garcia. Jesse's three daughters Lydia (Cat) Flores, Bertha Meraz, Martha (Rosendo) Martinez and son Jesse Meraz Jr. Jesse loved all of his Children ,Grandchildren, Great-grandchildren , friends and family. A Celebration of Life will be held 12/27/19 at the American Legion Hall 939 W. Main St, beginning at 11:00 am- 3:00 pm, all are welcome.

