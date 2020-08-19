1/1
Jim Acree
1950 - 2020
James C. Acree
July 17, 1950 - August 15, 2020
Jim was born in Madera and raised in Chowchilla by his parents James and Ruth. Jim worked most of his life in underground construction. He was the owner/operator of Oak Hills Landscape Co. Prior to retiring he hauled cattle for Double B Livestock. Jim is survived by his wife Darlene, of 48 years, his sons Brian and Matt, his sister Anne Grissom and brother Ronnie Acree. Brother-in-law, Bud Halcomb, five grandchildren, 6 nieces and nephews, and 18 great nieces and nephews. Jim passed peacefully at home from a rare disease "PSP". A Celebration of Life will be announced as soon a date and venue is decided, please watch for Facebook notification. COVID is making it challenging. A private interment will be at Plainsburg Cementary.
Published in Chowchilla News & Merced Sun Star from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
