James C. AcreeJuly 17, 1950 - August 15, 2020Jim was born in Madera and raised in Chowchilla by his parents James and Ruth. Jim worked most of his life in underground construction. He was the owner/operator of Oak Hills Landscape Co. Prior to retiring he hauled cattle for Double B Livestock. Jim is survived by his wife Darlene, of 48 years, his sons Brian and Matt, his sister Anne Grissom and brother Ronnie Acree. Brother-in-law, Bud Halcomb, five grandchildren, 6 nieces and nephews, and 18 great nieces and nephews. Jim passed peacefully at home from a rare disease "PSP". A Celebration of Life will be announced as soon a date and venue is decided, please watch for Facebook notification. COVID is making it challenging. A private interment will be at Plainsburg Cementary.