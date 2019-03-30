Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmie Lee Slate. View Sign

Jimmie Lee SlateDec 17, 1947 - Mar 24, 2019Jimmie Lee Slate, born December 17, 1947 in Merced, CA, passed away leaving this world way too soon on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Jim served in the U.S. Army, was a member of the Le Grand American Legion, and was a deputy sherriff with the Merced County Sherriff's office. Later he became a detective, which was a job he really loved doing. Jim was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved the outdoors, enjoyed camping with his family, coaching his children's baseball teams, being a 4-H swine leader and teaching his grandkids to shoot and respect guns. He was a huge history buff and enjoyed talking to his grandkids for hours on the subject, especially World War II . Jim was a great storyteller and the best Papa to his grandbabies. He had a way of making each one of them feel loved and special. Everyone that knew him loved and respected him. We will miss him dearly.Jim was preceded in death by his parents, George and Helen Slate, and his sister Mary Lou Stanley. Jim is survived by his beloved wife of forty seven years, Ila Slate; sons Brian Bryson (Tara), Shawn Slate (Dina); daughters Nicole Fox (Shawn), Kelly Hart, and Tracy Baker; eleven grandbabies, Shelby Say (Anthony), Alexis Fagundes (Jeff), Nicholas Leonardo. Ryan Selby, Nathan Leonardo, Ethan Slate, Megan Diaz, Grant Baker, Summer Fox, Hannah Slate and Easton Hart; and two great grandchildren, Colter and Landon Say.A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Plainsburg Cemetery, 8943 Gillette Road, Merced, CA, with military honors provided by the California State Honor Guard and the American Legion Post #83 Honor Guard. Funeral Home Whitton Family Funeral Service

