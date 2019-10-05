Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Funeral service 10:30 AM Christian Life Center 650 East Olive Avenue Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jimmie Duane Mitchell

Jan 22, 1937 - Sep 29, 2019

Jimmie Duane Mitchell was born January 22nd, 1937 to Obie and Marie Mitchell in Frederick, Oklahoma and died September 29, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.

Jimmie moved to Planada, CA in 1942 and gradated from Le Grande High School where he met and married his childhood sweetheart Lola Watts. They were married in 1955 and had two sons. He worked for Merced County Juvenile Hall and Road Department for 20 years. He then worked in Real Estate and was a lab courier before retiring in 2001. Jimmie enjoyed hunting, fishing, softball and bowling and was an avid horseman. He was an active member of Community of Christ until 2000 and then Christen Life Center where he was an active elder. He was assistant scout leader for boy scouts, and cub scouts, and baseball coach when his boys were young. His generosity knew no bounds.

Jimmie is preceded in death by his dad Obie, mom Marie, and sister Jackie Sutter. He is survived by his wife Lola, sister Carol (Jerry) Freisen, sons Duane (Karlene) and Gerry (Sandy), grandchildren Sarah (Stephen) and Jacob Mitchell, Sandy Baker and great grandchildren Patricia and Gabriel.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Christian Life Center located at 650 East Olive Avenue, Merced, California 95340. Interment will follow at Merced District Cemetery located at 1300 B Street, Merced, California 95341. Reception to follow.

