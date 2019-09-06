Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 (209)-358-7700 Visitation 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wilson Family Funeral Chapel Atwater , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jimmy Lee Ford

Apr 14, 1936 - Aug 29, 2019

Jimmy Lee Ford was born April 14th 1936 in Jefferson, Texas to the late Thelmar and Lulla Ford. At the age of 18 he joined the U.S. Military. He went on to serve as an Inventory Mgt. Specialist in the Air Force where he spent most of his time in Thailand. While stationed in Victorville in 1971 he married his wife, Virginia R. Ford.

Soon after they moved to Atwater, Ca where he retired and they settled down and made it their forever home with their family and loved ones. He then became a member of the Kiwanis Club and Meals on Wheels. Besides spending time with his family another joy of his was deep sea fishing with his friends or meeting up at the doughnut shop for some cup of coffee and conversation.

Mr. Ford will be joining his wife Virginia R. Ford, his brother Henry Ford and mother and father Thelmar and Lulla Ford who preceded him in death. He leaves to cherish his memory, one son Mr. Eugene Lyons, Jr of Los Angeles, Ca; two daughters, Miss Constance P. Lyons of Atwater, Ca and Mrs. Michelle R. Glazier of Houston, Texas; one son-in-law Mr. Jessie Glazier; three grandchildren, Shineka J. Marshall, Andre Summers, and Sheree Lyons; one grand son-in-law Lamour Marshall; two great grandchildren, Janysa M. Summers and Layla Summers.

Visitation will be Monday, September 9th from 3-7pm at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel in Atwater.

www.cvobituaries.com





Published in Merced Sun Star on Sept. 6, 2019

