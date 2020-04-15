Jo Ann Cox
Nov 18, 1945 - Apr 8, 2020
Jo Ann Cox was born on November 18, 1945 in San Jose, California and was called home to be with our Lord on April 8, 2020 in Winton, California. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, of 41 years, Tommy Dwain Cox, her parents Tommy and Opal Davis, and her brother Larry Davis.
Jo Ann is survived by her sister, Marsha (Mike) Davis; her brother Rusty Davis, daughters Michelle (Randy) Smith, Bobbie Jo (Frank) Crider, Kim (Richard) Freitas; her stepdaughters, Tina (Jack) Daniel and Tammy Cox. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Jo Ann worked as a tax preparer for the last 16 years and prior to that had worked for Merced County and other surrounding counties as an Eligibility Worker. She had been a member of Honda Goldwing Association and involved in many Masonic organizations including Job's Daughters, Eastern Star and White Shrine.
She enjoyed spending time riding her trike across country visiting family and friends and sight-seeing. She had visited all 50 states in the US, 48 of them on her motorcycle. Jo Ann also enjoyed visiting local casinos, camping with family and prior to her husband's passing, they would spend much of their time on their houseboat at Lake McClure.
Unfortunately, there will be no services due to COVID-19. Family and friends are invited to sign the Legacy Guest Book. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 15, 2020