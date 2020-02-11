Joan E. Stribling
Aug 15, 1922 - Jan 29, 2020
Joan E. Stribling peacefully passed away in her home January 29, 2020.
She was born in Amo, Indiana, on August 15, 1922, to J. Frank Edmonson and Ollie S. Edmonson. In 1930, Joan relocated to central California with her parents and her two older brothers, Vance and Jim.
Joan was a resident of Merced for 81 years. A life-long educator, she dedicated herself to the education of young people and retired from the Merced school system.
Joan was a voracious reader, passionate champion of literature, and friend to many. Joan's gracious and thoughtful conversations will be missed by her friends and family.
Joan was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Willis A. Stribling. Joan is survived by her two children, Lynn Faulkner of Tennessee and Thomas Stribling of California, ten grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held March 21, 2020, at the United Methodist Church of Merced at 1:00 p.m., with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joan's name to Heifer International.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Feb. 11, 2020