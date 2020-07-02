Joanna Mary LennoxMar 22, 1940 - Jun 22, 2020Joanna Lennox, long time resident of Merced, CA passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020. Joanna was born on March 22, 1940 in Niagara Falls, NY to Richard and Ada Wall. From an early age Joanna excelled in school due to her passion for reading. Joanna graduated Salutatorian at York Central High School in 1957. Joanna then studied at university for one year before marriage.Joanna married John F. Lennox (Jack) on July 19, 1958 in her home town of Piffard, NY at a small Catholic church. Joanna then lived the life of a military wife for nearly 20 years, accompanying Jack to assignments in FL, TX, NH, CA, OH, and HI before returning to Merced.Joanna worked as a Real Estate agent in Merced for over 30 years. Joanna last worked at Century 21 Salvadori Realty for over 25 years, with Jack at her side, before her retirement. Joanna and Jack specialized in residential home sales. Few things pleased Joanna more than a satisfied client and new friend.Joanna was a voracious reader. Often Joanna could be found reading multiple nonfiction and fiction books concurrently. Joanna was also an avid and knowledgeable collector of art, antiques, and many pretty things. Though her focus would change, Joanna always loved studying collectibles more than acquiring them.Joanna loved animals of all kinds and was especially concerned about their mistreatment. Joanna and Jack adopted many beloved dogs together.Joanna is preceded in death by her parents, Richard Wall and Ada Wall, and her brother Roger Wall.Joanna leaves behind her loving husband of 61 years John (Jack) Lennox, son Scott Lennox and partner Ofelia Cruz, daughter Linda Lennox, her beloved grandson Ian Allen, granddaughter Arianna Calio and her husband Jonah Calio, who are expecting their first child, Joanna's great-grandchild Fulton Joseph Calio in August. Joanna is also survived by her sister Bonnie Riordan and husband Stanley Riordan, and by several nieces and nephews.Joanna was laid to rest on June 30, 2020 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery. The family has planned a private memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army P.O. Box 191 Merced, CA 95341 or New Beginnings for Merced County Animals P.O. Box 1045 Winton, CA 95388.