Joanne Olivia NigroAPR 4, 1940 - JUN 20, 2020Joanne Olivia Nigro was born in Boston Massachusetts on April 4th, 1940, and she went home at 4:55 a.m. on June 20th, 2020. The family made their way toYuma, Arizona where she graduated high school in 1957. Shortly after that she met Albert Lee Hulstine; they wed and she had the twins, Barbara Faye and Robert Paul on July 3rd, 1960. Next came Kevin Albert on June 3rd 1961 and her family was completed. She worked her way through college with various jobs; as a carhop at A&W, a teacher's aide at Frank Sparks Elementary in Winton and finally landing herself a position at Merced Cemetery District. She started as the secretary and eventually worked her way up to Superintendent. Joanne loved her job and she put her entire heart into helping families during that most precious time. Joanne took great joy in bowling; playing on many different leagues over the years in both Merced and Atwater, playing softball with the youngin's and holding her own, and sitting down to enjoy a really good book, sudoku or crossword puzzle. Joanne was blessed with a long life, filled with many great and beautiful joys, but most precious to her and known to all those that knew her, was her family.She was preceded in passing by her mother, Barbara Hoffman (Proctor), her brother Robert W. Nigro, her best friend Jesse Rojas Sr., her son Robert P. Hulstine, her niece Dina Horvath, and her grandson Robert Lee Hulstine. She is survived by her sister-in-law Lillian (Edward) Nigro, her best friend of 52 years, Nancy Sarica, her beloved and dedicated daughter, Barbara Faye Hulstine, her baby boy Kevin Albert Hulstine, her grandson Paul W. Hulstine, her granddaughters Amanda (Chance)& Megan Hamilton, her grandson Jason A. Bergin, 10 great-grandchildren, many dear and loved nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors, and friends.A small graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery on Saturday, June 27th at 10 a.m. and is open for all who loved her to come and say goodbye and send her off right.