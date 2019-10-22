Joanne Selina Philson, a long-time resident of Merced, CA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at home in Lodi, California.
Born December 2, 1941 in the Bay Area, she moved to Merced as a newlywed in 1961. She worked at various Healthcare offices and facilities before becoming the Director of Medical Records at Merced Community Medical Center later known as Sutter Merced Medical Center and then Mercy Medical Center. She moved to Lodi only a year ago to be with her daughter.
Joanne loved playing pinochle both with her long-time friends; Patty Rich, Penny Heath, Shirley Bauer, Judy Nash, Bernie Lingenfelter, Marie Jefferies, and Laura Frontella; and her family at every possible family occasion.
She is survived by her children, June Marie Brown, Lodi, CA; John Thomas Philson (Jennifer), Pleasant Hill, CA; James Douglas Philson (Jennifer), Nipomo, CA; and Stephen Carl Philson, Lodi, CA. Her grandchildren, Alex Philson, James Philson, Amanda Philson, Kathryn Philson, Jeremiah Philson, Sarah Philson, and Josilyn Philson. Her niece, Lorraine Zupfer (Rick) and nephew Chris Null (Barbara). She was preceded in death by her beloved sister Carlene.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home from 2 PM to 8 PM with Recitation of Rosary at 6 PM. Private interment for family only will be at Evergreen Memorial Park, Garden of Eternal Light.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 22, 2019