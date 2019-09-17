Joanne Costa Rodney
November 21, 1938 ~ September 1, 2019
Joanne was born in Modesto, California on November 21, 1938 and passed away in her home in Merced California on September 1, 2019. She lived in Patterson, Ca from Kindergarten and graduated from Patterson High School.
Joanne is preceded in death by her husband Robert Rodney, father John Costa, mother Rose Case and step-father Verne Case. Joanne is survived by her two brothers Lee Costa and Wayne Catalano.
Her children: Renee Lawrence and husband Dave Lawrence, Jeff Redding and wife Darla Redding, Robert Redding and wife Lisa Redding, Rhonda Hughes and husband Trevor Hughes, 14 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren.
Joanne enjoyed crafting, traveling and going to the casinos. She was a wonderful giver of love and care to many, with a smile that embraced all.
Family and friends are welcome to attend her services on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 2 PM at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, Ca. Followed by Celebration of Life at 3PM at Pea Soup Anderson's in Gustine, Ca.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Sept. 17, 2019