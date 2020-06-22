Joanne Carmella SandinoSEP 29, 1930 - JUN 17, 2020Joanne Carmella Sandino was born in Philadelphia September 29, 1930. After graduation from high school she enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Japan during the Korean War. It was there that she met Guido Sandino Jr. They were eventually married in Nagoya and returned to the United States to live in Merced. She never left.Joanne and Guido had two boys, Gary and Perry. During her lifetime, Joanne worked in the medical field as a bookkeeper. She was active in service groups. She was a member of the Venture Club, American Legion Auxiliary and was proud to have helped raise money for the Hospital Assistance League. She looked forward to participating in the biennial production of H.A.L. Follies. After her retirement, Joanne spent many hours as a volunteer at Mercy Hospital and she traveled. Her excursions to places like Egypt, Central Africa and Southeast Asia are well documented through the countless momentos, maps and figurines that adorned her home.Joanne is survived by her sons, her grandchildren, Nicole, Peter, Nick, Jake and Chris and by three great grandchildren.There will be a visitation held for Joanne on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced, CA. Interment will be Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, Merced, CA.