Joe S. Berumen
March 26, 1941 - May 26, 2019
Joe S. Berumen (Joe B.), beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather went to be with the Lord May 26th at the age of 78 surrounded by his loved ones.
Joe was born March 26, 1941 in Merced, California to Manuel and Tranquilina Berumen. He was raised in Merced where he met the love of his life, Julia, at age 14. Joe and Julia were wed 4 short years later on August 15, 1958 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Merced. Joe worked for and was part of the MUHSD family for over 40 years. Joe enjoyed fishing, camping, and cruising around town with his wife. Joe and Julia went on many trips together including, Acapulco and Guadalajara, Mexico, the Grand Canyon, Mount Rushmore, North Carolina and Canada. He loved attending sporting events for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always a man of his word, Joe was loved by all and made many lifelong friends throughout the years. The love Joe had for his family superceded all, and he always cherished the time they spent together. Joe was a man of many talents and was always prepared to work his way down Julia's honey do list. Joe's love for nature will always be remembered as a drive down a back-country road into the sunset, Julia right by his side.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Tranquilina Berumen, his son baby Joey, his brothers WWII Veteran Albert Berumen I, John Berumen, Albert Berumen II, and sisters, Mary Marquez, Helen Salce, Isabel Naranjo, Mary Liendo and Shirley Jimenez. Joe is survived by his wife of 60 years, Julia, his children Steven Berumen (Mary), Joe Berumen II (Eva) and Monica Colmenero (George). He is further survived by his grandchildren Jorge and Michael Colmenero, Joe Berumen III (Monique) and Robert Berumen, Christopher, Ashley, Steve and Dena Berumen and 9 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his brother Manuel Berumen II (Frances) and sisters Carmen Ramirez, Angie Ornelas, Rosie Ramirez and numerous nieces and nephews.
"Until we meet again, to all my neighbors on Sydney Ln., uno mas."
Funeral Mass for Joe will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Merced. Burial will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Merced Sun Star on May 29, 2019