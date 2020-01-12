Joe M. Chavez
SEP 4, 1926 - JAN 7, 2020
Joe M. Chavez was born September 4, 1926 and passed away on January 7, 2020. Joe resided in the Planada, LeGrand area for 55 years. He was employed by the Planada School District as a bus driver and he also worked as a barber. Joe served in the Unites States Army and was a member of the American Legion.
Joe is survived by his wife Lupe V. Chavez; his sons, David Chavez of Fresno, Ca, Richard Chavez of Hilmar, Ca and George Chavez of Tracy, Ca. His grandchildren Sarah Chavez and Christy Chavez also survive him.
A visitation will be held for Joe on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced, Ca. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm. The funeral mass will be Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, Merced, Ca. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020