Joe (Teco) Hernandez 3 passed away on June 19, 2019 in Merced. He was born in El Paso, Texas to Maria and Marcos Hernandez. He was a foreman for Stribling Nursery for 45 years. He loved the Dodgers and Dallas Cowboys.
He enjoyed fishing and working in his garden. He is survived by his wife Irene and son Tommy (Beattle) his girlfriend, Wendy and daughters. Teresa Klompenberg, Marie Peterson, Vickie Spitzer, Kathy Martinez, Rosemary Flores and Mary Hernandez
and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his sons, Michael, Joe Jr. and daughters, Carmen and Cecelia.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 27th at Ivers & Alcorn in Merced, CA.
Visitation will be held at 9am following a Rosary at 10am.Burial will be held at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, CA.
www.IversandAlcorn.com
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on June 25, 2019