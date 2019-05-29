Joe "Jose Luis" Lomeli
Dec 8, 1958 - May 19, 2019
Joe was born December 8, 1958 and passed away in Merced May 19, 2019. Joe worked for Ragu Foods for over 30 years as a supervisor. Joe was an electric bass player since he was a teenager and loved to ride his motorcycles. He was a member of motorcycle groups: This Ain't Your Mama's Church, Lions of Judah, and Prayer Warriors.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel Temores Lomeli and Miguela Aguilera Lomeli. He is survived by his children: Chrissy Ann Rodriguez, Joseph Brian Lomeli, Andrew Michael Lomeli, Marlene Trevino and over a dozen grandchildren.
Visitation for Joe will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 AM at New Life Church, 1129 P Street, Merced, CA. Burial will immediately follow at 12:00 PM at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Merced Sun Star on May 29, 2019