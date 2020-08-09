Joe Robles PinoJanuary 12, 1940 - July 31, 2020Joe Pino, age 80, beloved Dad and Tata, died in Merced, California on July 31, 2020. Joe (Kitie to family and close friends) was born in Ajo, Arizona on January 12, 1940 to Antonio and Bertha Pino. He was the seventh of nine children. His father, Antonio, worked in the copper mine in Ajo until the family moved to California when Joe was four years old. They came to live with his Tio Benny and Tia Licha in Livingston where Antonio went to work for Gallo. Joe grew up in various migrant camps in the San Joaquin Valley until his family settled and bought a home in Planada, California.Joe first spotted his wife, Annie Mendez-Hernandez, in 1958, when they were both working at Hepner's Packing Shed in Plainsburg, California - packing apricots and nectarines. Joe was 18 years old and Annie was 15. Annie thought Joe was silly; teasing girls and throwing fireworks at their feet. They finally met when Joe gave Annie and her Aunt Rachel a ride home from work one day. They began to see each other more at friends' homes, particularly the Felixes' home.Joe wanted to date Annie or visit her at home, but Annie's protective mother, Rebecca Alonzo, would not have it. They continued to see each other at the Baptist Church where Annie would attend with her friends the Torres'. Joe had the best church attendance of his life during this time. After a short and very eventful courtship, they were married in the evening on June 25, 1960 in a modest ceremony officiated by Pastor Hengst at the Gospel Lighthouse (formerly the Planada Pentecostal Church). After their wedding, they settled in Fresno, California in a small white house with a white picket fence that Joe had acquired and furnished on Whitesbridge Road.Joe was hired at Kearny Manufacturing as a molder's apprentice when their first child, Benjamin, arrived in 1961 and their second child, Arthur, arrived in 1964. After a strike at Kearny Manufacturing, they moved to Planada, California where Joe worked for Reiman Mills, and later landed a job at G.E. in Merced. Soon after, their daughter, Becky, was born in 1967. In 1972, Joe was hired as a custodian at Le Grand High School. He was an energetic, hard worker and was soon promoted to Head Custodian, responsible for maintenance operations. He retired after 30 years in 2002. He fondly remembered all the friends and acquaintances he made during those years - especially the students he got to know and the athletic events he brought his children and grandchildren to over the years.Family was the center of Joe's life. He loved visiting his parents, his brothers and sisters, and his in-laws. He was ever present at everyone's barbecue grill, including his own. He loved family get-togethers and games such as horseshoes, croquet, solitaire, and late night chess games with his brother-in-law, Uncle Bobby. Joe was a movie-lover, and spent many a night at the drive-in theater with his family or late night movies with Aunt Irene, Uncle Bobby, and cousins — camping out at each others houses. He also had a lifelong love of cars, beginning with his beloved blue Plymouth "O my Soul," which he had when he was courting Annie. Joe was his happiest when spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren — beaming from ear-to-ear with joy and making everyone roar with laughter.Some of his proudest moments were the weddings of his children, the births of his five grandchildren, the many graduations of his children and grandchildren, and the wedding of his eldest granddaughter. He rarely missed a grandchild's game or performance. Joe loved his and Annie's big 50th Anniversary celebration with friends and family, and reaching their 60th Anniversary this year - a much different celebration due to the pandemic. Some highlights since his retirement have been trips to Hawaii, Cancun, Europe, Monterey, and family trips to Disneyland with his grandkids. Joe's infectious humor was well known and enjoyed by all - and will be especially missed by his family.Joe is survived by his wife Annie of Merced, California, Sons Benjamin Pino (Sharry), Arthur Pino, Daughter Becky Valdez (Mario), Grandchildren Natalie Pino-Chapman (Jason), Aaron Valdez (Vannessa), Marielle Valdez (Thomas), Rose Pino, Amelie Valdez, Great grandchild, Kiki Valdez. Brothers Alberto Pino, Samuel Pino (Linda), and his beloved pet Dachshund Maggie.He was preceded in death by his parents Antonio and Bertha Pino, and by his brothers, Tony, Emilio, Juan and Frank Pino, and his sisters, Connie Rodriguez and Lily Moreno.Visitation will be under the direction of Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home in Merced, California on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Interment will be private. Honorary Pallbearers are Benjamin Pino, Arthur Pino, Mario Valdez, Aaron Valdez, and Jason Chapman.Joe's family would like to thank everyone for the wonderful acts of kindness, meals, flowers, and prayers. We look forward to a celebration of Joe's life at a later date.