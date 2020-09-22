Joe Raymond Stanley Jr.7/13/1945-9/1/2020Joe passed away Sept. 1, surrounded by his loved ones. Joe was born in Merced, CA. to Joe and Maxine Stanley. He was married to the love of his life Mary Lou Stanley for 42 years and would always put up with her crazy ideas without batting an eye. Joe worked at Quebecor for 30 years where he retired in 2011.Joe's passions were golf, hunting, watching football, collecting old coins and Marilyn Monroe. He loved going out to different restaurants with his Wife, Brother in Law and Sister in Law Jim and Ila Slate and many other family and friends. He served his Country as a Sergeant in the Air Force during the Vietnam War.Joe is preceded in death by his Wife of 42 years Mary Lou Stanley, his parents Joe and Maxine Stanley, his Brother Keith Stanley, his Sisters Joan Davenport, Elaine Brammer, his Nephew Timothy Fernandez and Brother in Law Jim Slate. He is survived by his Sister in Law Ila Slate, Brother in Law Larry Brammer, his 6 children, Jeff Anderson, Trish Anderson-Jordan(Shane), Kevin Anderson, Sandra Corn, Dennis Corn, Michelle Stanley, 21 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews who all cared for him deeply.Burial will take place at a later date at the Veterans cemeteryin Santa Nella, CA.