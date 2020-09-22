1/1
Joe Raymond Stanley Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joe Raymond Stanley Jr.
7/13/1945-9/1/2020
Joe passed away Sept. 1, surrounded by his loved ones. Joe was born in Merced, CA. to Joe and Maxine Stanley. He was married to the love of his life Mary Lou Stanley for 42 years and would always put up with her crazy ideas without batting an eye. Joe worked at Quebecor for 30 years where he retired in 2011.
Joe's passions were golf, hunting, watching football, collecting old coins and Marilyn Monroe. He loved going out to different restaurants with his Wife, Brother in Law and Sister in Law Jim and Ila Slate and many other family and friends. He served his Country as a Sergeant in the Air Force during the Vietnam War.
Joe is preceded in death by his Wife of 42 years Mary Lou Stanley, his parents Joe and Maxine Stanley, his Brother Keith Stanley, his Sisters Joan Davenport, Elaine Brammer, his Nephew Timothy Fernandez and Brother in Law Jim Slate. He is survived by his Sister in Law Ila Slate, Brother in Law Larry Brammer, his 6 children, Jeff Anderson, Trish Anderson-Jordan(Shane), Kevin Anderson, Sandra Corn, Dennis Corn, Michelle Stanley, 21 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews who all cared for him deeply.
Burial will take place at a later date at the Veterans cemetery
in Santa Nella, CA.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved