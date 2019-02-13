Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Joel Allen

May 17, 1960 - Feb 4, 2019

Joel William Allen was born on May 17, 1960 in Merced, CA, the youngest of Jim and Ann Allen's five sons. Joel passed away at home on February 4, 2019 at the age of 58. He had an amazing smile and was such a caring person who had a carefree outlook on life and could tell the most wonderful stories. Joel will be remembered as a loving and devoted family man, and as an avid lover of all things outdoor. From the mountains to the sea, Joel had a passion for exploring which included biking, snorkeling, hiking and diving. Joel's memory will be forever cherished by his wife of 32 years, Kelle, their two sons Kennan and Evan, and his four brothers and their families: Mike (Terry), Kerry (Nita), Bruce (Charisse), and Jon. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. He was proceeded in death by his parents.

A celebration of Joel's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home, located at 1490 B Street, Merced, CA.

