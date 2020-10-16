1/1
Joel Hansen
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joel Keith Hansen
Aug 4, 1951 - Oct 10, 2020
Joel Keith Hansen was born on August 4, 1951 and passed away on October 10, 2020 in Merced, California.
Keith was a cold storage manager for 35 years at Americold in Turlock.
Keith is survived by his loving wife Elizabeth Finney, daughter Jennifer Teixeira (42), grandchildren Janessa Teixeira (23), Jessica Teixeira (20), Jonas Teixeira (18) and Justin Teixeira (17). As well as his great grandchildren Kellie McMullen (2), Carter McMullen (15 months) and Noah Farnan (2 months). Keith also leaves behind six stepchildren, brother Leroy and Jamey Hansen of Moses Lake, Washington; sisters Kay and husband Paul Garcia of Pasco, Washington, Sue Hansen of Seattle, Washington and Charlotte and husband Bryce Higly of Kennewick, Washington.
Keith also left behind many friends he made over the years. He had friends in California as well as Washington. His friends from Washington were lifelong friends and he loved to tell stories about them.
Keith was a picker. He couldn't pass by a yard sale without stopping. He enjoyed all the people he met while being at yard sales. Keith loved to talk; He never met a stranger, he was friends with everyone. His picking buddies where Eric Sonnenfeld Sr., Eric Sonnenfeld Jr., Andrew Sonnenfeld, Keston Finney, Michele Shiffini and Sally Rojo.
Keith will be missed by all who knew him.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Winton Cemetery District, 7651 Almond Avenue, Winton, California 95388.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Winton Cemetery District
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home
1490 B Street
Merced, CA 95340
2097224191
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stratford Evans Funeral Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved