Joel Keith HansenAug 4, 1951 - Oct 10, 2020Joel Keith Hansen was born on August 4, 1951 and passed away on October 10, 2020 in Merced, California.Keith was a cold storage manager for 35 years at Americold in Turlock.Keith is survived by his loving wife Elizabeth Finney, daughter Jennifer Teixeira (42), grandchildren Janessa Teixeira (23), Jessica Teixeira (20), Jonas Teixeira (18) and Justin Teixeira (17). As well as his great grandchildren Kellie McMullen (2), Carter McMullen (15 months) and Noah Farnan (2 months). Keith also leaves behind six stepchildren, brother Leroy and Jamey Hansen of Moses Lake, Washington; sisters Kay and husband Paul Garcia of Pasco, Washington, Sue Hansen of Seattle, Washington and Charlotte and husband Bryce Higly of Kennewick, Washington.Keith also left behind many friends he made over the years. He had friends in California as well as Washington. His friends from Washington were lifelong friends and he loved to tell stories about them.Keith was a picker. He couldn't pass by a yard sale without stopping. He enjoyed all the people he met while being at yard sales. Keith loved to talk; He never met a stranger, he was friends with everyone. His picking buddies where Eric Sonnenfeld Sr., Eric Sonnenfeld Jr., Andrew Sonnenfeld, Keston Finney, Michele Shiffini and Sally Rojo.Keith will be missed by all who knew him.A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Winton Cemetery District, 7651 Almond Avenue, Winton, California 95388.