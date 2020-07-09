Joey MirandaOct 29, 1934 - Jun 30, 2020Joseph Miranda, age 85, of Los Banos, passed away on June 30th, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.Joe was born October 29th, 1934 in Los Banos, California to parents Augustinho and Rose Miranda. He married Evelyn Sousa in 1956 and together they raised their seven children and was an active member of the Los Banos community.Joe worked for the Dairyman's Plant then later he and Evelyn took over Deluxe Cleaners where they worked together until they retired in 2014. During that time, they sponsored many local youth sports teams and donated to many local organizations.Joe was dearly loved by his family and friends. He loved fishing, camping at Central Camp, and taking the boat out to the Forebay. He loved comics and Hot Rods, and their family weekly Sunday dinners. Above all else, he loved his wife and his children. Joe loved to make everyone laugh and was a big joker. Everyone who met him became his friend. He always had a smile and a wave for everyone, and usually a joke as well.Joe is preceded in death by his wife Evelyn Miranda, parents Augustinho and Rose Miranda, his twin John Miranda and siblings Augie Miranda and Dial Gonsalves, and his son Joey Miranda. He is survived by his children Dedreian (Rene) Erratchu, Sheila (Greg) Weaver, Andrew (Shannon) Miranda, Rodney (Kim) Miranda, Cindy (Victor) Jorge, and Jeffrey Miranda as well as 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.The Funeral Service will be held at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10am followed by a burial service at Los Banos Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Los Banos.