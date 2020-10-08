1/1
John Anthony McKay Jr.
1967 - 2020
John Anthony
McKay, Jr.
Oct 7, 1967 - Sept 27, 2020
On September 27, 2020, John Anthony McKay, Jr. passed away. Born October 7, 1967 in Visalia, California to John McKay, Sr. and Terri Haley..
John dedicated 20 years of his life working at Atwater Federal Penitentiary, BOP as the utilities systems operator/repair foreman. He proudly served our country in the Navy for four years. John loved his children and he loved to go camping, fishing, barbecuing, and spending time with his family.
John was preceded in death by his father, John McKay, Sr. He is survived by his wife, Shannon McKay, his five children, John McKay, Tim Wright, Joshua McKay, Jacob McKay, and Jessica McKay. He is further survived by his mother, Terri Haley, sister Kathy Davis and brother Israel Haley.
John was laid to rest October 7, 2020 at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella with military honors.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 8, 2020.
