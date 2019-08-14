Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Chavez. View Sign Service Information Whitton Family Funeral Service 740 W. 19th St. Merced , CA 95340 (209)-384-1119 Memorial Mass 11:00 AM Planada Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Send Flowers Obituary

John Lawrence (Larry)

Gherke-Chavez

Apr 12, 1957 - Jul 6, 2019

John Lawrence (Larry) Gherke-Chavez, son of Lila Jo and Paul Gherke, died in Stockton on July 20, 2019, at the age of 63. Mr. Chavez was born in Madera, California in 1956. He had an older brother Paul, and three sisters: Lois, Phyllis and Ann. His parents divorced when he was five. The older siblings went to live on their own or with their father. They maintained minimal contact with Larry and his mom.

Larry lived with his mother until she passed in 2009. She was a good provider and took good care of him. She remarried Fernando Chavez when Larry was about seven years old and they moved to Planada, California. Larry attended schools in Planada and graduated from Le Grand High School in 1975. Eventually, Fernando adopted Larry and thereafter, he always used his new name: John L. Chavez. The marriage did not work out and his mother divorced Fernando in 1986. Larry was now in his late twenties.

Larry was a bright and verbal student and he could remember facts and figures well. He had difficulty relating to other kids and had few friends. He was not the athletic type mainly because he lacked coordination and was overweight. He played football for one season in high school. It however, was not a positive experience for his gentle and passive nature. At this time, he became interested in skiing and spent many winter weekends in Yosemite skiing and ice skating.

Upon graduation from high school, he enrolled in Merced College to become an EMT. After two years of study, he got his certificate and worked as an EMT in Merced, Madera and Stockton for several years.

Larry was a serious thinker and became involved in the study of religions of the world. He seemed to focus on middle eastern religions and even talked about moving to Iraq. It was during this period that he was diagnosed with Schizophrenia and could no longer keep his job or even care for himself. He lost touch with reality and became dependent on his mother for his basic needs. Eventually his aging mother had to place him under medication and full-time custodial care through a Conservator. She died in early 2000 and Larry spent the last years of his life in a 24/7 care facility. He died in Stockton in mid July and was interred a week later in Merced.

A Memorial Mass in his honor will be celebrated on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Planada Sacred Heart Catholic Church. It will be followed by a small reception at the Parish Hall after the Mass.

