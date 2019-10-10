Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Fagundes. View Sign Service Information Whitton Family Funeral Service 740 W. 19th St. Merced , CA 95340 (209)-384-1119 Visitation 9:00 AM - 9:30 AM Saint John's Catholic Church 2615 Turlock Rd Snelling , CA View Map Rosary 9:30 AM Saint John's Catholic Church 2615 Turlock Rd Snelling , CA View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Saint John's Catholic Church 2615 Turlock Rd Snelling , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John Lewis Fagundes

Nov 9, 1934 - Oct 2, 2019

John Lewis Fagundes went home to join his parents and siblings on October 2, 2019, peacefully surrounded by family, at the age of 84. John was born in Chowchilla, CA, moved to Los Banos in 1936, then to Hopeton, CA in 1939 at the age of 5. He married Janice Quinn in 1953, where they raised their 5 children.

John was an active member in the community, belonging to Saint John's Catholic Church in Hopeton, which lead him to become a member of Saint John's Festa, where he went on to serve as president two terms. He loved to celebrate every Saint John's Festa and the fact he had bragging rights and his very own table.

He was a dairyman for over 50 years in Hopeton, then moved to Merced Falls and started running cattle there. After retirement, he took a job working for Walt Baxter, managing his ranch and cattle. One of John's favorite parts about being a cattleman was the branding because it brought family and friends together to participate in working his cattle, which were his pride and joy. He had a love for cattle and was good at it. He was one of two main cowboys on the last cattle drive from Merced Falls to Snelling.

John was very involved in The Turlock Horsemens Club for many years. He absolutely loved having midnight rides where the group camped on the dairy before heading out at midnight, then returned for a big cookout breakfast. He also enjoyed roping and competing in Team Cattle Penning. He had a great love for ownership in a thoroughbread race horse named Island Sailor. As a young man. John was involved in 4-H and was also an assistant Little League coach in Snelling. He played third base on a competitive softball team and was proud to be on the same team as his older brother, Manuel Fagundes.

John loved his family and had great love for his grandchildren and friends and always put a smile on their faces. There was never a dull moment around him, even up until the end. He will be greatly missed. He brought such joy, happiness and love to all who knew him. When he showed up or you showed up at his house, THE PARTY BEGAN! At this time, we are certain that he is still carrying the party on.

John was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Alice Fagundes, his brothers: Joe, Tony, and Manuel Fagundes, his sisters Mary and Alice Fagundes, grandsons: Drew Fagundes, and triplet grandsons, Anthony, Mark, and Matthew Bocchi.

John is survived by his son Johnny Randy (Reyne) Fagundes and their children: Randall Mazur (Gary), Allison Fagundes, and grandchildren: Nathaniel Mazur, Samantha Mazur, Nikoli Cotton and Aries Cotton; daughter Arlene Fagundes (Tony) Bocchi and their family: Phillip Bocchi, Daniel Bocchi, and Maria Bocchi; son Andy Fagundes (Theresa) and their family: Andrew (Duke) and wife, Nikki, Darlene (Kirk), Anna (Matt), Jessica, and Richard; great grandchildren: Blake, Clayton, Jade Reed, Judge, June, and Ruby; son Chris Fagundes and his family: Christopher Fagundes, Jr., Michelle Fagundes, and grandchildren. Christopher Fagundes, and Logan Fagundes; and son Kenny Fagundes (Brigette) and family: Kennedy Fagundes and Kurtis Fagundes.

We would like to thank dad's special friends: Danny and Diane Mendoza, Kathy Shannon, his nephew, James and Glenda Fagundes, John Preston, Dr. Gurhar Kuhn, Diane Christenberry, CNA, Anberry Rehabilitation Hospital, Compassionate Care and Bristol Hospice of Merced.

Visitation will be held at 9:00 AM on Saturday, October 12, 2019 and Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 9:30 AM. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 AM at Saint John's Catholic Church, 2615 Turlock Rd, Snelling, CA 95369. Burial will immediately follow at Snelling Cemetery.

