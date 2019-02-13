Obituary Guest Book View Sign

John Dwaine Ferguson

January 17, 1937 - January 28, 2019

John Dwaine Ferguson, age 82, died January 28, 2019 at Madera Community Hospital due to several medical complications. He is survived by five children: Jonathan , Jeffery, Barry, Thomas and Lisa Fore, as well as, 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grand children.

John grew up the oldest son of John William Ferguson and June Wriston Ferguson. He had four brothers: Timothy, Anthony, Victor (deceased) and Christopher (deceased).

John served in the Air Force from February 4th 1954 to March 27th 1962. He was trained as a ground communications equipment repairman at Scott Air Force Base Illinois and completed his obligated service at the 774th Communications Squadron in Madera California.

John married a beautiful brunette named Ida Mae Martin Ferguson in 1958. He and his family moved a few times but always staying in California. His moves were based upon his different occupations which included propane truck driver, Seaside Oil Manager, Copeland Lumber Store Employee and Manager, and finally Home Lumber Store Manager in Chowchilla. John was a friendly conversation, maybe a joke or two, and smile to anyone who would give him the chance. He liked to take his family fishing as well as dancing the night away.

As life and love often changes, John later met and married Ofelia Salazar , moving to Fresno, California where they enjoyed their lives together celebrating their golden years. After Ofelia passed away, John subsequently moved back to Chowchilla where he could be near his immediate family where he continued to share his pearls of wisdom for all to hear. One of his quotes which is appropriate for his departure from this earth, "If I had known I was going to live so long I would have taken better care of myself." John will be missed greatly but his legacy lives on. Services were held February 2nd, in Chowchilla.

Published in Merced Sun Star on Feb. 13, 2019

