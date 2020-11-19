John Henry Sykes IIIFebruary 27, 1967 - November 3, 2020Merced, California - John Henry Sykes III, age 53, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Merced. He was born on February 27, 1967 to his parents John Henry Sykes II and Catherine Ortiz in Merced, CA.John enjoyed working for the Merced County Office of Education for thirteen years in transportation. John started his basketball career at Merced High, where he still holds titles and records, was a two-time MVP, and a three-year starter. John accepted a full scholarship to the University of Phoenix in Criminal Justice. John played professionally overseas in Germany, Netherlands, Peru, Mexico, and Canada. John coached many in the local AAU Traveling Basketball Club Merced Allstars. John coached basketball at Merced High and Golden Valley, women's and men's basketball teams at Merced and Modesto College, men's basketball at Cal State Stanislaus and was the first men's basketball coach at UC Merced.John is survived by his wife Lisa D. Sykes, his children: John H. Sykes IV, Reina J. Sykes, Joshua M. Sykes, and his grandson, Jeremiah Nuttall. He is further survived by his sisters: Gail Arceo, Kathleen Montanez, Rose Eastman, Margo Merritt, Denise Johnson, Carolyn Trigueros, Sonia Hogan, and his brother, Robert Sykes. He also leaves behind eleven nieces, nephews, and numerous friends throughout the country. John was a blessing in his lifetime and will be missed by all that knew him.Private services for John will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church on November 20, 2020; Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 9:30 AM, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. Burial will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery in Merced.