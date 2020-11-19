1/1
John Henry Sykes III
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Henry Sykes III
February 27, 1967 - November 3, 2020
Merced, California - John Henry Sykes III, age 53, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Merced. He was born on February 27, 1967 to his parents John Henry Sykes II and Catherine Ortiz in Merced, CA.
John enjoyed working for the Merced County Office of Education for thirteen years in transportation. John started his basketball career at Merced High, where he still holds titles and records, was a two-time MVP, and a three-year starter. John accepted a full scholarship to the University of Phoenix in Criminal Justice. John played professionally overseas in Germany, Netherlands, Peru, Mexico, and Canada. John coached many in the local AAU Traveling Basketball Club Merced Allstars. John coached basketball at Merced High and Golden Valley, women's and men's basketball teams at Merced and Modesto College, men's basketball at Cal State Stanislaus and was the first men's basketball coach at UC Merced.
John is survived by his wife Lisa D. Sykes, his children: John H. Sykes IV, Reina J. Sykes, Joshua M. Sykes, and his grandson, Jeremiah Nuttall. He is further survived by his sisters: Gail Arceo, Kathleen Montanez, Rose Eastman, Margo Merritt, Denise Johnson, Carolyn Trigueros, Sonia Hogan, and his brother, Robert Sykes. He also leaves behind eleven nieces, nephews, and numerous friends throughout the country. John was a blessing in his lifetime and will be missed by all that knew him.
Private services for John will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church on November 20, 2020; Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 9:30 AM, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. Burial will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery in Merced.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitton Family Funeral Service
740 W. 19th St.
Merced, CA 95340
209-384-1119
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved