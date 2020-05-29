John Hernandez
1950 - 2020
John Avelardo Hernandez
Jun 5, 1950 - May 20, 2020
John Hernandez was born on June 5, 1950 to Avelardo and Mary Hernandez and passed away in Merced, CA on May 20, 2020, at the age of 69.
John worked in production for the Pepsi Company for 20 years. He was an outdoors person, having a love for canoeing, camping, and fishing. His pride and joy was his '68 Corvette.
John was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Frances Hernandez. He is survived by his son John Hernandez, Jr.; sisters Annie Ruiz, Lydia Hernandez, and Maria Garcia; and brothers Frank Hernandez and Stevie Hernandez.
Private Graveside Services for John will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery at 10:30 AM.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Merced Sun Star on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Private Graveside Services
Funeral services provided by
Whitton Family Funeral Service
740 W. 19th St.
Merced, CA 95340
209-384-1119
