John J. Forte
Oct 21, 1941 - Oct 26, 2020
John J. Forte a long time resident of Los Banos passed away on October 26, 2020 in Los Banos. John grew up in the Badger Flat area on the Forte family farm. He attended Our Lady of Fatima School and graduated from Los Banos High School in 1959. He excelled in all sports, but his true love was baseball which he started playing under the direction of George Bonillas. He continued playing softball into his adulthood.
In 1961 John married his favorite girl, La Verne Cheverette and together they had four children. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed nothing more than teasing all the little ones that came along.
John was involved in all of his children's activities including: Los Banos Little League, Cub Scout Troop 85, and Los Banos Community 4-H Club. He also was a member of the Los Banos Chapter of Native Sons, Los Banos Druids, and the Los Banos Golden Agers.
John loved to play Pidro and would drop everything for a good game. He also had a passion for hunting just about anything that flew or walked on four legs. He had a large collection of beautiful mule deer horns from Colorado.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Mabel Forte, his brother, Joseph Forte, and his nephew Anthony Forte.
He is survived by his spouse La Verne Forte, his brother Gene (Eileen) Forte, his four children David (Leah) Forte of Hanford, Raymond (Debbie) Forte of Merced, Dan (Sandra) Forte of Los Banos, and Yvette (Philip) Rosedale of San Francisco, his 11 grandchildren Elizabeth Forte of Visalia, Kristen (Chris) Perkins and Amanda (Anthony) Mercer of Hanford, Christopher Forte of Los Banos, Cody (Veronica) Forte of Dos Palos, Daniel (Kara) Forte of Bloomfield, Colorado, Marc Forte of Los Banos, and August, Cecilia, Orion, and Capri Rosedale of San Francisco and his 12 great grandchildren: Olivia Forte, Aidan Wright, Rosemary and Georgia Perkins, Jackson and Jagger Mercer, Zoey, Xander, Mariana, Collin, Jude, and Roman Forte. Services entrusted to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Los Banos.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
or Alzheimer's Association
