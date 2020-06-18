John J. Marciel, Jr.Apr 15, 1936 - Jun 11, 2020Early morning, June 11, 2020, John Joseph Marciel, Jr. peacefully passed away at the age of 84 in Ontario, CA; the city where he lovingly took care of his wife, Christine Bello Marciel, and their two children, Stephen Joseph Marciel and Gary Michael Marciel.John was born in Merced, CA on April 15, 1936 to father John Joseph Marciel, Sr. and mother Stella Marciel. John didn't have the opportunity for much formal education. While most young people would be entering into high school, John could be found milking cows, earning wages to help out his family.John met Christine to be his future wife, eloped to Reno, NV, and married on July 25, 1959. Their first child was born on April 1, 1961 and you might imagine upon the announcement my Dad's first thought would have been -- what a great April Fool's Joke (I was born early). Their second child was born on October 2, 1962.John was a strong, independent, and generous man. His work ethic and desire to take care of his family led him out of the dairy industry into eventually owning and operating a successful tire and towing service. Through his hard work and endeavors, this business grew exponentially, which brought economic prosperity to John and his family.When not working, John enjoyed camping with his family, spending quality time with his grandchildren, and found enjoyment planting and raising tomatoes, and cooking.Preceded in death by his parents and son Gary Michael Marciel, John is survived by his wife, Christine Bello Marciel; children Stephen Joseph Marciel; grandson Josh (wife April) and great-grandchildren Aubrey, Justin, and Amelia.A Graveside Service for John will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00AM at Winton Cemetery, 7651 Almond Avenue, Winton, CA 95388.