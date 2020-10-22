John David Kirschman
Aug 4, 1952 - Oct 10, 2020
John David Kirschman was born in San Antonio, Texas on August 4, 1952 to John C. & Dorothy Kirschman. He went home to be with the Lord on October 10, 2020. Following in the footsteps of his father, John enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1974 and was stationed at Beale Air Force Base in Marysville, CA in 1977, he was transferred to Castle Air Force Base in Atwater, CA. He was a member of Grace Community Church and served as an usher, treasurer and council member for many years. In 1979, he met the love of his life, Mary, and they wed on September 27, 1980. In 1981, after serving in the military, John began his career as a custodian and bus driver at Livingston School District. In 1991, John was promoted to supervisor of maintenance and transportation, and served in that position until his retirement in 2007. In August of 1990, John and Mary were blessed with the birth of their beloved daughter, Hilary Leah, and in 1994, they were once again blessed with the birth and adoption of their son Nathaniel John.
As a young adult, John enjoyed photography and playing softball with the city church league. He enjoyed walks around the neighborhood, as well as going out for dinner, fellowship, and prayer with "the Wednesday night" guys.
John was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Dennis, and his niece Jessie Dell. He is survived by his wife Mary, his children Hilary and Nathaniel, his sisters Diane Dell and Joann Stewart, as well as his niece Stephanie and nephew Robert. John also leaves behind numerous friends and brothers and sisters in Christ.
John will be laid to rest at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Heart Association
