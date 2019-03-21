Obituary Guest Book View Sign

John E. "Johnny" Lester

April 3, 1926 - March 12,

John E. "Johnny" Lester died March 12, 2019. He was 92.

John was born April 3, 1926, in Panther, WV and grew up in Iaeger, WV. He was the youngest of three children born to Louis and Ida Hensley Lester.

In 1944, John joined the US Navy, proudly serving through the end of

Following his service, he worked for what was then known simply as "the phone company," (The Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Company). He was a cable splicer for 30 years before retiring on May 19, 1983. He often joked that he drew a pension for many more years than actually drawing a paycheck from the company. While employed, he was a member and steward of the Communication Workers of America Local #9407. He believed strongly in his union and the work it did to provide employees and their families with benefits, vacation and retirement. John was an extremely hard worker, and when the union went on strike, he took jobs at the Standard Oil station and the Los Banos Abattoir to provide for his family.

John was a founding member of the Moose Lodge in Los Banos, a long-time member of the International Order of Oddfellows, Mt. Brow Lodge #82 in Los Banos and a member of Telephone Pioneers of America. He took great pride in being a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #2487, also in Los Banos, and of his lifetime gold passport to all National Parks.

Every spring, John planted a huge vegetable garden. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping and most of all, spending time with his family. No one ever entered his home without the immediate offer of a beer, and all were welcome there. He was extremely well-informed: reading, listening and watching the news multiple times a day. His favorite pastime was crossword puzzles until he lost his vision.

Above all, John was a humble and quietly proud true gentleman. He never spoke badly of anyone. He didn't raise his voice and never wanted a handout of any kind. However, if you did something for him, he would pay that back 10-fold. John was concerned about everyone else above himself. His generous and loving concern continued until the very end.

John was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 70 years, Flora Lester, on April 29, 2015; his father, Louis Lester who died in a coal mining accident shortly before John was born; his mother, Ida Hensley Lester; sister, Mae, who died when John was an infant; and brother, Henry Cecil Lester.

He is survived by his children and their spouses, Pat and John Mize, Janice "Jan" Becker and the late Rick Becker, Lora Brazil, Karen and Jesse Gamino and Bruce Lester. In addition, John had 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 6 great, great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at Whitehurst Funeral Home in Los Banos on Friday, March 22 at 11 a.m. Military honors at the Los Banos Cemetery conclude the service, and a reception will follow at the VFW hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to VFW Post #2487 or the America Legion.

www.cvobituaries.com



John E. "Johnny" LesterApril 3, 1926 - March 12,John E. "Johnny" Lester died March 12, 2019. He was 92.John was born April 3, 1926, in Panther, WV and grew up in Iaeger, WV. He was the youngest of three children born to Louis and Ida Hensley Lester.In 1944, John joined the US Navy, proudly serving through the end of World War II and the Korean War until 1952. While serving, John and his wife, Flora, lived in Vallejo, San Francisco, Long Beach, Bloomington, National City and San Diego. He had planned to re-enlist, but his wife, Flora, had other plans and cut up his uniform to prevent that from happening. From that point on, the family lived in Los Banos.Following his service, he worked for what was then known simply as "the phone company," (The Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Company). He was a cable splicer for 30 years before retiring on May 19, 1983. He often joked that he drew a pension for many more years than actually drawing a paycheck from the company. While employed, he was a member and steward of the Communication Workers of America Local #9407. He believed strongly in his union and the work it did to provide employees and their families with benefits, vacation and retirement. John was an extremely hard worker, and when the union went on strike, he took jobs at the Standard Oil station and the Los Banos Abattoir to provide for his family.John was a founding member of the Moose Lodge in Los Banos, a long-time member of the International Order of Oddfellows, Mt. Brow Lodge #82 in Los Banos and a member of Telephone Pioneers of America. He took great pride in being a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #2487, also in Los Banos, and of his lifetime gold passport to all National Parks.Every spring, John planted a huge vegetable garden. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping and most of all, spending time with his family. No one ever entered his home without the immediate offer of a beer, and all were welcome there. He was extremely well-informed: reading, listening and watching the news multiple times a day. His favorite pastime was crossword puzzles until he lost his vision.Above all, John was a humble and quietly proud true gentleman. He never spoke badly of anyone. He didn't raise his voice and never wanted a handout of any kind. However, if you did something for him, he would pay that back 10-fold. John was concerned about everyone else above himself. His generous and loving concern continued until the very end.John was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 70 years, Flora Lester, on April 29, 2015; his father, Louis Lester who died in a coal mining accident shortly before John was born; his mother, Ida Hensley Lester; sister, Mae, who died when John was an infant; and brother, Henry Cecil Lester.He is survived by his children and their spouses, Pat and John Mize, Janice "Jan" Becker and the late Rick Becker, Lora Brazil, Karen and Jesse Gamino and Bruce Lester. In addition, John had 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 6 great, great-grandchildren.Services will be held at Whitehurst Funeral Home in Los Banos on Friday, March 22 at 11 a.m. Military honors at the Los Banos Cemetery conclude the service, and a reception will follow at the VFW hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to VFW Post #2487 or the America Legion. Funeral Home Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc

1840 S Center Ave

Los Banos , CA 93635

(209) 826-4242 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close