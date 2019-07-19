Guest Book View Sign Service Information Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc 1840 S Center Ave Los Banos , CA 93635 (209)-826-4242 Rosary 9:30 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church Patterson , CA View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church Patterson , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John Lopes

Dec 4, 1936 - July 15, 2019

John Lopes a long time resident of Patterson, California passed away on July 15, 2019 at Alexander Cohen Hospice House in Hughson, CA.

John was born on December 4, 1936 in Patterson, CA, the son of Joseph and Victoria Lopes.

He attended Charleston elementary and Westside union high school in Los Banos. He served in the US Army for 2 years. John returned to Patterson in 1960 to live on and farm the family ranch. He worked as a mechanic for several local companies including: Patterson Frozen Foods, Thorkelson Ranches and Del Puerto Farms, before starting Lopes Spray Service, which he owned and operated for 25 years.

John was a member of the Knights of Columbus, a volunteer for St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store and a parishioner at Sacred Heart Church in Patterson.

After retiring, he continued to work farming walnuts on the family ranch. His best days were when he was outside working at the ranch.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Victoria Lopes, brothers: Joe Lopes and George Lopes and wife Mary.

John is survived by his daughter, Joan (Ralph) Corwin, son, Brian (Mary) Lopes, grandchildren: Jill (Victor) Rivas, Lee (Chris Rico) Corwin, Andrew (KaLee) Lopes, Aaron Lopes and Kelsea (Anthony Alamo) Lopes, great grandchildren: Jaedyn and Jack Lopes, Caleb and Liam Rivas, sisters: Mary Harris and Helen Gallichio.

A Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 9:30 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson, CA followed by the Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial at the Patterson Cemetery District. Services are entrusted to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Los Banos.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Community Hospice or Alexander Cohen Hospice House, 4368 Spyres way, Modesto, CA 95356.

www.cvobituaries.com



