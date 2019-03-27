Obituary Guest Book View Sign

John Thomas McNamara

January 15, 1932 - March 19, 2019

John Thomas "Tom" McNamara was born to John James (Jack) McNamara and Agnes (Hayes) McNamara in Merced California. He was raised and spent most of his adult life in Merced. Known as "Tom" to his friends and "Bobo" to his grandchildren and great grandchildren, he was a leader in his Catholic community, a successful business man, active community member and member of organizations such as the Atwater California Castle Air Museum Board, Merced Rotary, and the Merced Elks. He was a friend to most everyone he met.

After graduation from Santa Clara University, he married Patricia Ann Threlfall on 6/14/1952. He then joined the Marines serving as a 1st Lieutenant until returning home to start his career at the family business McNamara's Hardware. Later in life he and his wife Pat moved to Twin Falls, ID and then to Soquel, CA to work for the Catholic Church heading adult and children's education programs and parish administration. He leaves behind many friends in the communities he lived and he will be missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Patricia (Threlfall), his son Patrick and daughter Mary Lorraine, and his brothers Patrick and Steve. He is survived by his son Dennis (Buggs) McNamara (wife Caron), his daughter Margie McNamara Hibner (husband Chuck), 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

He will be laid to rest in Merced, California at a time yet to be determined. A separate announcement will be made as to the date and time, likely later this summer.

www.cvobituaries.com



John Thomas McNamaraJanuary 15, 1932 - March 19, 2019John Thomas "Tom" McNamara was born to John James (Jack) McNamara and Agnes (Hayes) McNamara in Merced California. He was raised and spent most of his adult life in Merced. Known as "Tom" to his friends and "Bobo" to his grandchildren and great grandchildren, he was a leader in his Catholic community, a successful business man, active community member and member of organizations such as the Atwater California Castle Air Museum Board, Merced Rotary, and the Merced Elks. He was a friend to most everyone he met.After graduation from Santa Clara University, he married Patricia Ann Threlfall on 6/14/1952. He then joined the Marines serving as a 1st Lieutenant until returning home to start his career at the family business McNamara's Hardware. Later in life he and his wife Pat moved to Twin Falls, ID and then to Soquel, CA to work for the Catholic Church heading adult and children's education programs and parish administration. He leaves behind many friends in the communities he lived and he will be missed.He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Patricia (Threlfall), his son Patrick and daughter Mary Lorraine, and his brothers Patrick and Steve. He is survived by his son Dennis (Buggs) McNamara (wife Caron), his daughter Margie McNamara Hibner (husband Chuck), 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.He will be laid to rest in Merced, California at a time yet to be determined. A separate announcement will be made as to the date and time, likely later this summer. Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close