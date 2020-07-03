John Nathan GouldJune 29, 1939 - June 11, 2020John Nathan Gould was born June 29, 1939 in St. Louis, MO. After a long illness, he passed away June 11, 2020 at Emanual Hospital in Turlock, CA.He is survived by his sister Helen McElvany, son John Gould Jr., four daughters--Jonnie Germann, DaNalda Ellis, Trea Bacon and Deanna Blackburn.He was preceded in death by his parents Dr. Victor & Jerry Gould and two brothers, Gerald & Vic and his wife, Sharon.In the late 60's, John, his wife and three children moved from Chula Vista to Los Banos. He worked as a welder, at McElvany Construction, until his retirement.John knew it was time to stop dwelling on past choices and was determined to never look back. He truly discovered his abundance of joy, peace and prosperity in every area of his life. He let God fill him with his spirit and let Jesus send him out into the world to help feed and clothe, with the help of others, those who were less fortunate. He knew that one day he would be in the presence of our Savior and the only thing that would remain is what was done to glorify Jesus. John had the grace to faithfully carry out the calling entrusted to him. It would be a blessing to see a list of all the people John led to the Lord. He believed that life on earth was the beginning of an eternity to serve and rejoice in the Lord. In heaven, God's generosity will be even more abundantly unleashed.John was a man so full of love that no one was a stranger. As he provided for others, God always took care of his family. Many trips were made to Mexico to feed the poor. He began "His Hands Extended" in the late 1970's. He not only had worship services every Sunday but also had a store with donated food and clothing. He helped people-- whatever time of day or night. John was President of Full Gospel Men's Association and preached at many churches. He was so loved by many and will always be remembered as a true man of God. He will be extremely missed by many of his family and devoted friends. We will be with him again and, until then, John will always be in our hearts.