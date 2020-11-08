1/2
John O'Brien
1960 - 2020
John Thomas O'Brien
Jan 11, 1960 - Aug 25, 2020
John was born at Ernst Harmon Air Force Base in Stephenville, Newfoundland, Canada on January 11, 1960 to Thomas and Sandra O'Brien and passed away in Palo Alto on August 25, 2020, at the age of 60.
John was loved by all he met, he enjoyed making people laugh, he was the light of the party. His smile would light up a room. After high school, John went into the military and served four years with the U.S. Air Force. John worked for the County of Merced Human Services Agency for 30 years. He had just reached his retirement years, a time to enjoy all that he had planned to do was suddenly cut short. But John never focused on the sadness of life, he fought a good fight with love and courage until it was his time to pass.
John enjoyed a good game of chess, playing golf and softball with friends, and studying history of war and the universe, as well as watching his favorite football team, the Dallas Cowboys, of which he was a die hard fan since childhood.
John leaves behind his wife, Tammy, daughter Eileen and son Sean. He is preceded in death by his daughter Nicole and his dad Tom. John was a bright, shining light who was deeply in love with his wife and soulmate of 40 years and devoted father to his children. He will be truly missed. He was a great man who brought joy to all who knew him. Though he is gone physically, his legacy and spirit remains in our memories and in our hearts.
A Celebration of Life for John will be held at Yosemite Church, 2230 E. Yosemite Avenue in Merced on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Masks are required! Please visit www.legacy.com to leave condolences.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Merced Sun Star on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Yosemite Church
