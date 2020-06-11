John Perez Jr.
1946 - 2020
John H. Perez, Jr.
Aug 18, 1946 - Jun 6, 2020
John H. Perez, Jr. was born August 18, 1946 in Merced, California and went to be with our Lord on June 6, 2020 peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, at the age of 73.
John graduated from Atwater High School in 1965. He married his sweetheart in 1970 and soon after, he and his brother took over the family business, Tequila Cafe, in Winton, California. John enjoyed fishing with his cousins and reading. He was a great athlete all through his high school and college years which earned him the nickname Hercules. John loved his family with all his heart. His favorite thing of all was spending time with his grand and great grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Jordan Christian Gilliam. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Eloisa Perez, his son Ferman Perez, four daughters: Deborah Gilliam Mercado, Angelica Perez Duran, Michelle Perez, and Marianna Perez Valencia; three siblings: Jess Perez, Evelyn Guerra, and Yolanda Serrano. He is further survived by 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life for John will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 3:00-7:00pm at Valley Christian Church, 1201 Cedar Ave in Atwater. Masks are required.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Merced Sun Star on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Valley Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Whitton Family Funeral Service
740 W. 19th St.
Merced, CA 95340
209-384-1119
June 10, 2020
John was a classmate and special friend since the 4th grade - so many shared laughs and good times, leaving many cherished memories. THANK YOU John for sharing your friendship and for being a part of my life. My sympathy and condolences to Eloisa, Ferman, Deborah, Angelica, Michelle, Marianna, and other family members.
Alex Barrett
Classmate
June 10, 2020
Great friend and classmate!
Mark Harner
Friend
