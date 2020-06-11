John H. Perez, Jr.Aug 18, 1946 - Jun 6, 2020John H. Perez, Jr. was born August 18, 1946 in Merced, California and went to be with our Lord on June 6, 2020 peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, at the age of 73.John graduated from Atwater High School in 1965. He married his sweetheart in 1970 and soon after, he and his brother took over the family business, Tequila Cafe, in Winton, California. John enjoyed fishing with his cousins and reading. He was a great athlete all through his high school and college years which earned him the nickname Hercules. John loved his family with all his heart. His favorite thing of all was spending time with his grand and great grandchildren.John was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Jordan Christian Gilliam. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Eloisa Perez, his son Ferman Perez, four daughters: Deborah Gilliam Mercado, Angelica Perez Duran, Michelle Perez, and Marianna Perez Valencia; three siblings: Jess Perez, Evelyn Guerra, and Yolanda Serrano. He is further survived by 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.A Celebration of Life for John will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 3:00-7:00pm at Valley Christian Church, 1201 Cedar Ave in Atwater. Masks are required.