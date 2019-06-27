John J. Ramirez
JUL 19, 1936 - JUN 9, 2019
John Jose Ramirez was born on July 19, 1936 in Texas to Jose and Marie Ramirez. He passed away on June 9, 2019 in Modesto, California. John worked as a mechanic. He was also a pilot. He enjoyed working with his hands, electronics and welding. He was a member of the Moose Lodge of Merced.
John was a devoted husband to his wife. He loved his children and his entire family, especially his grandchildren. John is survived by his daughter Anna Graybill of Maryland and son Eric Ramirez of Merced; his grandchildren Richard, Kyle and Eric Ramirez Jr; along with his siblings, numerous nieces, nephews and family members.
There will be a rosary service for John Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced, California. A Graveside service will be on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Merced District Cemetery, Merced, California.
Published in Merced Sun Star on June 27, 2019