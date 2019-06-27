John Ramirez (1936 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - Stratford Evans Funeral Chapel
Service Information
Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home
1490 B Street
Merced, CA
95340
(209)-722-4191
Rosary
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home
1490 B Street
Merced, CA 95340
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Merced District Cemetery
Merced, CA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

John J. Ramirez
JUL 19, 1936 - JUN 9, 2019
John Jose Ramirez was born on July 19, 1936 in Texas to Jose and Marie Ramirez. He passed away on June 9, 2019 in Modesto, California. John worked as a mechanic. He was also a pilot. He enjoyed working with his hands, electronics and welding. He was a member of the Moose Lodge of Merced.
John was a devoted husband to his wife. He loved his children and his entire family, especially his grandchildren. John is survived by his daughter Anna Graybill of Maryland and son Eric Ramirez of Merced; his grandchildren Richard, Kyle and Eric Ramirez Jr; along with his siblings, numerous nieces, nephews and family members.
There will be a rosary service for John Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced, California. A Graveside service will be on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Merced District Cemetery, Merced, California.
www.cvobituaries.com
logo
Published in Merced Sun Star on June 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details