John Charles Rase

Aug 31, 1975 - Jun 4, 2019

On June 4, 2019 our precious John went to be with our Lord & God. He passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. John is survived by his beloved wife of 15 years, Sandra D. Rase, daughters Tiffany Rouse & Ericka Rouse (and her fiance Roger Gore), Grandchildren Andrew, Angelo, & Abigail Soto, parents Elwood (Jack) & Kathy Rase, brothers Corey, Robert, & Jason Rase, sister-in-laws Sara Rase & Vicki DeHart, nieces Katherine & Emily, nephews Andrew, Alex, & Jerimiah, along with a great niece & nephew. He loved life and treasured every minute of being a son, husband, father & brother. Most of all he found his greatest joy in being a Pa-pa. John will forever be greatly missed but not for a second of a day ever forgotten. Until we meet again in God's Castle…Services will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Winton Cemetery, 7651 Almond Ave., Winton, CA.

