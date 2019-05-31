Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Robertson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



November 28, 1917 - February 12, 2019

John Woodrow "Jack" Robertson, died on February 12, 2019 in Merced CA, at the age of 101. Jack had a long and amazing life. Born in San Francisco in 1917, he had vivid memories from an early age of his little house on Bank Street, of the black swans in Golden Gate Park, and watchihng his dad at work. He could recall names of neighbors on Bank Street and the name of moving company emblazoned on the side of the moving van and the entire ride from San Francisco to Middletown in Lake County CA when he was four. He often recounted a most wonderful childhood growing up there with his parents, John and Alice Robertson, and his beloved sisters Harriet, Gena, Bertha, and Peggy. He played dolls with Bertha, flew down hills in wagons, rode horsed, built model roads, and ran everywhere. Jack graduated from Middletown HIgh School where he lettered in track. He earned an athletic scholarship to UOP.

Coming from a long line of California self-starters, he continued the tradition by teaching himself the necessary skills to tackle whatever job opportunities presented itself; excelling through hard work and natural talent. Jack started working in a mine then on the Caldecott Tunnel to earn money for college. He just continued working. At 19 he was building bunkers in Hawaii with the Civil Service. Returning to California, Jack began his career in tunnel work. During the war he worked at the Port Chicago Shipyard. After the war he returned to tunnel work. Working from the bottom, he rose to run tunnel projects world-wide utilizing his ability to bridge the gap between the theoretical blueprint and the concrete realities of each job site. On the Forbestown Tunnel project in July of 1961, he and his crew broke the world record for the most linear feet driven (603).

He met his beloved wife Muriel while working in New York State. She was the love of his life. The had 4 children: Bill (his stepson), Joyce and Judy (the twins), and John. With their mutual love of adventure and new places, they traveled, working on projects across the country and around the world. Along with living in many places in the US, they lived in Mangla, Pakistan while managing the tunnels on the Mangla Dam project. He and Muriel spent seven memorable years in Australia where he eventually became project manager on the Thompson-Yarra Tunnel project near Melbourne. The hundreds of Christmas cards received each year from around the globe attested to long-lasting friendships formed during their travels.

When he retired in 1982, Jack and Muriel moved to Atwater CA. While continuing to consult on tunnel projects, he tended his garden and fruit trees while nuturing his grandkids: Kim (Judy), Kelly and Sheri (Joyce), and Heather and Melissa (John). He became 'Papa' to a generation of great grandchildren: Liam, Juliia, and Tobias (Sheri), Simon (Kelly), abd little Jack (Heather). He continued to work, ride the tractor, fix the roof, exercise and generally get things done until nearly 100. He battled back from many illnesses and injuries with the same dogged determination and rye humor he had displayed his enrire life. Up until the end, he generously shared the stories and amazing pictures of his life, offering his love in so many small but deeply meaningful ways, to so many people. Jack love the jobs he had in life: Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Papa, and Tunnel Stiff, "Gardener, and Photographer.

He joins his eternal love, Muriel, his parents, his sisters, his son Bill and daughter-in-law Kap Sun, and his sons-in-laws Ed (Judy) and Jack (Joyce). Though he leaves behind his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and all who knew him; he will forever live in their memories with each recounted story.

A memorial gathering will be held amoung the flowers and the fruit trees he so loved on June 8, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please share a story with a loved one or sing them a song (preferably out of tune and possibly to the wrong tune), or take to the road, count the number of hawks, and greet all you meet with a smile and a nod.

www.cvobituaries.com



JOHN W. ROBERTSONNovember 28, 1917 - February 12, 2019John Woodrow "Jack" Robertson, died on February 12, 2019 in Merced CA, at the age of 101. Jack had a long and amazing life. Born in San Francisco in 1917, he had vivid memories from an early age of his little house on Bank Street, of the black swans in Golden Gate Park, and watchihng his dad at work. He could recall names of neighbors on Bank Street and the name of moving company emblazoned on the side of the moving van and the entire ride from San Francisco to Middletown in Lake County CA when he was four. He often recounted a most wonderful childhood growing up there with his parents, John and Alice Robertson, and his beloved sisters Harriet, Gena, Bertha, and Peggy. He played dolls with Bertha, flew down hills in wagons, rode horsed, built model roads, and ran everywhere. Jack graduated from Middletown HIgh School where he lettered in track. He earned an athletic scholarship to UOP.Coming from a long line of California self-starters, he continued the tradition by teaching himself the necessary skills to tackle whatever job opportunities presented itself; excelling through hard work and natural talent. Jack started working in a mine then on the Caldecott Tunnel to earn money for college. He just continued working. At 19 he was building bunkers in Hawaii with the Civil Service. Returning to California, Jack began his career in tunnel work. During the war he worked at the Port Chicago Shipyard. After the war he returned to tunnel work. Working from the bottom, he rose to run tunnel projects world-wide utilizing his ability to bridge the gap between the theoretical blueprint and the concrete realities of each job site. On the Forbestown Tunnel project in July of 1961, he and his crew broke the world record for the most linear feet driven (603).He met his beloved wife Muriel while working in New York State. She was the love of his life. The had 4 children: Bill (his stepson), Joyce and Judy (the twins), and John. With their mutual love of adventure and new places, they traveled, working on projects across the country and around the world. Along with living in many places in the US, they lived in Mangla, Pakistan while managing the tunnels on the Mangla Dam project. He and Muriel spent seven memorable years in Australia where he eventually became project manager on the Thompson-Yarra Tunnel project near Melbourne. The hundreds of Christmas cards received each year from around the globe attested to long-lasting friendships formed during their travels.When he retired in 1982, Jack and Muriel moved to Atwater CA. While continuing to consult on tunnel projects, he tended his garden and fruit trees while nuturing his grandkids: Kim (Judy), Kelly and Sheri (Joyce), and Heather and Melissa (John). He became 'Papa' to a generation of great grandchildren: Liam, Juliia, and Tobias (Sheri), Simon (Kelly), abd little Jack (Heather). He continued to work, ride the tractor, fix the roof, exercise and generally get things done until nearly 100. He battled back from many illnesses and injuries with the same dogged determination and rye humor he had displayed his enrire life. Up until the end, he generously shared the stories and amazing pictures of his life, offering his love in so many small but deeply meaningful ways, to so many people. Jack love the jobs he had in life: Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Papa, and Tunnel Stiff, "Gardener, and Photographer.He joins his eternal love, Muriel, his parents, his sisters, his son Bill and daughter-in-law Kap Sun, and his sons-in-laws Ed (Judy) and Jack (Joyce). Though he leaves behind his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and all who knew him; he will forever live in their memories with each recounted story.A memorial gathering will be held amoung the flowers and the fruit trees he so loved on June 8, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please share a story with a loved one or sing them a song (preferably out of tune and possibly to the wrong tune), or take to the road, count the number of hawks, and greet all you meet with a smile and a nod. Published in Merced Sun Star from May 31 to June 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close